Doncaster Rovers manager Gary McSheffery and players from Doncaster Knights Rugby Club were delighted to also be declaring three show homes at Westmoor Grange now open after months in the planning.

“It’s great to see such quality new homes in Doncaster and it was particularly pertinent to launch them on the day Doncaster became a City,” said Gary McSheffery, Manager of Doncaster Rovers FC.

"I purchased an Albemarle home in 2017 and understand the whole ethos and quality of the family run Doncaster business and was more than delighted to be asked to launch this flagship development.”

Doncaster sporting personalities from DRFC and Doncaster Knights RC Open Local Flagship New Homes Development. Pictured (from left) Maliq Holden, Gary McSheffery, Albemarle Homes MD, Darryl Barker, George Oram and John Kelly

Westmoor Grange is an exciting new community of 400 homes located in between the villages of Armthorpe and Edenthorpe.

With a range of two, three and four bedroom homes, open plan green spaces and allocated sporting areas the development is designed to cater for all types of buyers.

Darryl Barker, managing director of Albemarle Homes said: “Declaring Doncaster a City on the day we officially launched our flagship Westmoor Grange development was fortuitous, it is a great accolade for the area and will only enhance the level of inward investment for the City, we are delighted to be at the forefront of this exciting future for Doncaster and providing quality built homes for its residents.”

Albemarle Homes, is an avid supporter of all things Doncaster, it is a sponsor of both Doncaster Rovers FC and Doncaster Knights RC, along with other grassroot sporting organisations such as Barnby Dun Cricket Club and DARTES swimming club.

The company also pledged its alliance to the Doncaster and Bassetlaw Trust NHS Charity whereby for every home sold at Westmoor Grange and its Vicarage Fields development in Beckingham, a donation of £100 will be made to the charity, with a total contribution being over £40,000.

“We were honoured that Gary McSheffery (Doncaster Rovers FC), John Kelly, George Oram and Maliq Holden, players at Doncaster Knights Rugby Club, were able to help officially declare them now open,” concluded Darryl.