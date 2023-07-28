Young Doncaster dancers sparkle at Dance World Cup in Portugal
Five youngsters from MB Academy of Dance in Armthorpe have just returned home after representing Team England at the Dance World Cup Finals in Braga, Portugal.
Guided by dance teacher Gemma Lee, the group achieved a string of impressive results – with one of the troupe, Felicity Ward, returning with a haul of medals.
Proud mum Jennifer said: “She has returned a four times world title champion with her friend Amelia also winning two gold medals and other friend William achieving several top three medals.
"They have trained incredibly hard to prepare for this prestigious international event.”
Here are all the placings they achieved..
Minis section
Mini world champion gold medallist modern solo - Felicity Ward
Mini world champion gold medallist song and dance solo - Felicity Ward
Mini runner up world champion silver medalist song and dance - William Barker
Mini boys runner up world champion silver medalist ballet - William Barker
Mini boys runner up world champion silver medalist modern - William Barker
Mini world champion gold medalist Jazz duets - Amelia Grace Lee and Felicity Ward
Mini world champion gold medalists ballet quartets (collab with Ellite Studios) – Amelia Grace Lee and Felicity Ward
Mini runner up world champion silver medalist tap duets – Amelia Grace Lee and Felicity Ward
Mini 3rd place bronze medal song and dance duets - William Barker and Felicity Ward
Mini 6th Place ballet trios – William Barker, Amelia Grace Lee and Felicity Ward
CHILDREN’S
Children’s 7th place and golden ticket lyrical in a huge section of 68 - Olivia Conyers
Children’s 19th place ranking Classical ballet any style out of 48 - Ruby Bennett
Children’s 23rd place ranking Classical Ballet repertoire out of 58 - Olivia Conyers
Children’s 12th place ranking Classical Ballet duets out of 33 - Ruby Bennett and Olivia Conyers
They weren’t the only local youngsters taking part in the prestigious contest which attracts participants from all over the world.
Students from Evolution Arts, which serves the Moorends, Thorne and Crowle areas, were among 120,000 participants taking part in the contest which saw entries from 62 countries from around the globe.