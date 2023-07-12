News you can trust since 1925
Young dancers put Doncaster on the map at Dance World Cup in Portugal

A group of young Doncaster dancers have put the city on the map after competing at the prestigious Dance World Cup.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Jul 2023, 14:48 BST

Students from Evolution Arts, which serves the Moorends, Thorne and Crowle areas, were among 120,000 participants taking part in the contest in Braga, Portugal which saw entries from 62 countries from around the globe.

And the youngsters enjoyed a taste of success too.

A spokesperson for Evolution Arts said: “So proud of these kids - 24 routines qualified against the best in England, ranking 1- 5 finishing with rankings of 4th In the world in some huge sections.

Youngsters from Doncaster enjoyed success at the Dance World Cup in Portugal. (Photo: Evolution Arts).Youngsters from Doncaster enjoyed success at the Dance World Cup in Portugal. (Photo: Evolution Arts).
Youngsters from Doncaster enjoyed success at the Dance World Cup in Portugal. (Photo: Evolution Arts).
"I'm so proud of how they performed and how they reacted because they really do know how to win and lose well.

"They are legends with lots of amazing things to come. We can't wait. Keep up with the hard work kids, you have no idea how talented you are and what is to come. Time to step up.”

