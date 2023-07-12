Students from Evolution Arts, which serves the Moorends, Thorne and Crowle areas, were among 120,000 participants taking part in the contest in Braga, Portugal which saw entries from 62 countries from around the globe.

And the youngsters enjoyed a taste of success too.

A spokesperson for Evolution Arts said: “So proud of these kids - 24 routines qualified against the best in England, ranking 1- 5 finishing with rankings of 4th In the world in some huge sections.

Youngsters from Doncaster enjoyed success at the Dance World Cup in Portugal. (Photo: Evolution Arts).

"I'm so proud of how they performed and how they reacted because they really do know how to win and lose well.