You can now recycle your coffee pods in Doncaster

By Darren Burke
Published 4th Aug 2025, 11:42 BST
Coffee pods can now be recycled at City of Doncaster Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres, the authority has announced.

Describing the initative as *new for 2025,” coffee pods – both aluminium and plastic - can now be taken to all of the city’s HWRCs.

The pods are used in machines such as Nespresso, Tassimo, Lavazza and Dolce Gusto to make coffee.

A Council spokesperson said: “Drop them off just like you would any item at your local HWRC.”

