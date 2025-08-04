You can now recycle your coffee pods in Doncaster

Coffee pods can now be recycled at City of Doncaster Council’s Household Waste Recycling Centres, the authority has announced.

Describing the initative as *new for 2025,” coffee pods – both aluminium and plastic - can now be taken to all of the city’s HWRCs.

The pods are used in machines such as Nespresso, Tassimo, Lavazza and Dolce Gusto to make coffee.

A Council spokesperson said: “Drop them off just like you would any item at your local HWRC.”

Find your nearest site HERE