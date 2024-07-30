"You brought light into our lives": Aunt's tribute after 15-year-old's death

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The heartbroken aunt of Doncaster teenager Darius Popan has paid an emotional tribute following the 15-year-old’s death, saying: “You brought light into our lives and you will always remain in our hearts.”

15-year-old Darius was found “unwell” on the Trans Pennine Trail between Sprotbrough and Warmsworth at the weeekend, with two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl arrested and held in custody on suspicion of drugs offences following his death.

Tributes and money have been pouring in for his family and hundreds of balloons will be released this weekend for the teenager.

Aunt Corina Popan wrote on Facebook: “With each passing day, my heart breaks with pain, and the thought of not having you anymore weighs on us all.

Emotional tributes have been pouring in for Darius Popan following the 15-year-old's death.

"Darius, you were a respectful, good child and loved by all who knew you.

"You were our pride, not only as a family member, but also as a student in the military school, where you demonstrated courage and dedication.

“We will always keep in our hearts your image, a lively and hopeful boy who brought light into our lives.

"Thank you for all the good times we shared together and for the joy of having you in our lives, even if it was for too short a time.

“Your memory will always be with us, being a source of inspiration and a guiding light. We will miss you so much, but you will always remain in our hearts, a hero to us all.

“With endless love and longing, your godmother and your aunt.”

A balloon release will take place for Darius in Bentley Park from 5pm on Sunday and an organiser said: “We are organising it to honour and remember our dear Darius, who has left us too soon. Your presence would mean a lot as we come together to celebrate his memory.

“We appreciate any support and attendance. Please share this with others who knew Darius. Let’s gather to show our love and respect for him.”

The event will take place between 5pm and 6pm.

Tributes have been pouring in for Darius, who was also known as Dazza.

He served as an Army cadet and a spokesperson for Humberside and South Yorkshire Army Cadet Force said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cadet Darius Popan over the weekend.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time.

“We ask that everyone respects the family's privacy as they grieve this profound loss.

“Rest in peace, Darius.”

Darius, who is of Romanian origin, has already become the subject of a fundraising campaign in his memory, with tributes also coming in from family and friends.

Local store AN Highfields Premier Express and Post Office has already started a collection and a spokesperson said: “Taken far too soon at the young age of only 15 – such a polite happy young boy from the village.