"You are amazing!" Doncaster camp site chiefs' thank you as stolen tents replaced
Staff at Austerfield Study Centre were devastated when the teepees were pinched, fearing they would have to disappoint youngsters by cancelling trips.
But a £1,600 funding campaign was launched – and has now reached its target.
A spokesperson said: “You are amazing!
"We have smashed our target to replace the teepee style tents that were stolen.
"Thank you to everyone who has helped.
"Not only have we manged to replace the tents that went, we have managed to get two more that will replace a couple of tents that we noticed had been damaged.
"Everyone has be so kind and generous, with the left over money we are looking to replace some of the older fencing to further protect and improve the site here at Austerfield.
"A big thank you to Dean Eggitt and One Call Insurance and everyone for their support – Doncaster really is great.”