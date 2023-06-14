News you can trust since 1925
"You are amazing!" Doncaster camp site chiefs' thank you as stolen tents replaced

Bosses at a Doncaster camp site have thanked big-hearted locals who rallied round to replace stolen tents.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:11 BST

Staff at Austerfield Study Centre were devastated when the teepees were pinched, fearing they would have to disappoint youngsters by cancelling trips.

But a £1,600 funding campaign was launched – and has now reached its target.

A spokesperson said: “You are amazing!

The stolen tents have now been replaced.The stolen tents have now been replaced.
"We have smashed our target to replace the teepee style tents that were stolen.

"Thank you to everyone who has helped.

"Not only have we manged to replace the tents that went, we have managed to get two more that will replace a couple of tents that we noticed had been damaged.

"Everyone has be so kind and generous, with the left over money we are looking to replace some of the older fencing to further protect and improve the site here at Austerfield.

"A big thank you to Dean Eggitt and One Call Insurance and everyone for their support – Doncaster really is great.”

