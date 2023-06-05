News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremey Clarkson defends Phillip Schofield against ‘witch-hunt’
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Bournemouth beach deaths inquest: Children died of drowning
How to run internet speed test as Virgin Media broadband goes down
Holly Willoughby shares emotional message with This Morning viewers
Customers frustrated as popular online banking app goes down

Funding appeal launched after thieves steal tents from Doncaster study centre

Devastated organisers at a Doncaster study centre have launched a crowdfunding campaign after heartless thieves stole tents, depriving scores of youngsters from overnight school trips.
By Darren Burke
Published 5th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 13:36 BST

Thieves stole three teepee style tents from the campsite at Austerfield Study Centre last week, putting camping trips for youngsters from schools across Doncaster in jeopardy.

Now a £1,600 campaign has been launched to replace the tents so trips can still go ahead.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Organiser Nigel Senior said: “These tents are for children to experience a night away from home when they visit the centre with their school.

The tents were stolen from Austerfield Study Centre.The tents were stolen from Austerfield Study Centre.
The tents were stolen from Austerfield Study Centre.
Most Popular

"Thanks to these people who decided they would take them, we are going to have to disappoint hundreds of children that were hoping to spend a night under canvas this summer.

“We are a not for profit social enterprise and had to do a great deal of fund raising to buy these tents and cannot afford to replace them.

You can donate to the campaign HERE

Related topics:Doncaster