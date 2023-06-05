Funding appeal launched after thieves steal tents from Doncaster study centre

Thieves stole three teepee style tents from the campsite at Austerfield Study Centre last week, putting camping trips for youngsters from schools across Doncaster in jeopardy.

Now a £1,600 campaign has been launched to replace the tents so trips can still go ahead.

Organiser Nigel Senior said: “These tents are for children to experience a night away from home when they visit the centre with their school.

The tents were stolen from Austerfield Study Centre.

"Thanks to these people who decided they would take them, we are going to have to disappoint hundreds of children that were hoping to spend a night under canvas this summer.

“We are a not for profit social enterprise and had to do a great deal of fund raising to buy these tents and cannot afford to replace them.