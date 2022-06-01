Yorkshire Wildlife Park gets a patriotic makeover for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Visitors can expect the royal treatment over the bank holiday (June 3-4).

The Yorkshire Hive, which is the free to enter leisure destination at the entrance of Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

The Hive is home to leisure shopping, Wilds Café-Bistro, Uproar! Play Barn and one of the UK’s only immersive themed restaurants, Evolution with a great atmosphere and entertainment.

There will be an array of red, white and blue at the park this weekend

On 3-4 June there will be an array of events live music including a band and saxophonist, a Great British BBQ and dessert stall inspired by the jubilee weekend.

John Minion CEO of Yorkshire Wildlife Park said: “It’s going to be an amazing event with so much going on for guests to enjoy. We can’t wait to see everyone getting involved to celebrate such a momentous occasion.

Guests can enjoy an exquisite afternoon tea at the Wilds Cafe Bistro (pre- booking advised) or celebrate in style at the hub’s ‘street party’ with an artisan gin and beer tasting at Badgers. There will be a host of games and activities including face-painting and a helter skelter.

Victor the polar bear mascot will be making appearances throughout the day welcoming guests into the extravaganza which will take place from 9am - 6pm.

Yorkshire Wildlife Park is open throughout the bank holiday ( admission charge applies) It’s a good opportunity to enjoy a unique walk -through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world’s most beautiful and rare species at YWP, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities.

The park is a haven for many animals such as tigers, lions, giraffes and is home to England’s only Polar Bears, with eight individuals housed in the largest polar bear conservation centre outside Canada.

There will be an exciting offer for 20 per cent off standard and gold memberships to the park to honour the special occasion, available only from Guest Services at the Hive on the 3rd and 4th June.

*The Jubilee celebrations at the Hive are free but entry to the park and the animals requires an admission ticket to be purchased.