TV star Helen Skelton makes a splash at Doncaster's Yorkshire Wildlife Park for World Sea Lion Day

Helen got up close and personal to the ‘sea wolves’ in the Point Lobos habitat which is the largest filtrated sea lion facility in the world and mirrors the Californian Coast line.

The group of six sea lions arrived at the park in July 2021 and have enjoyed playing in their 70–metre lake, climbing on rocks and sunbathing on the sandbanks since.

“They were such a joy to be around, and so clever. It was so fun to feed them and get so close to them, my kids are going to love it when i tell that what i’ve been up to,” said Helen

TV Presenter Helen Skelton enjoys feeding the Californian sea lions at the Point Lobos enclosure

Helen had also just opened the park's brand new attraction Pangea - Discovery of Dinosaurs where the presenter was amazed by the numerous giant animatronics which almost brings to life 35 of the largest species to ever walk the life.

She said: "The attraction is simply amazing, The dinosaurs are so realistic and life size. It makes you glad that they’re not roaming around with us anymore.

"I learnt so much about all the different species and just had a brilliant visit.

TV Presenter Helen Skelton opens Pangea, the park's spectacular dinosaur exhibition

“The fact that the dinosaurs are extinct really makes you think about all the conservation work Yorkshire Wildlife Park does to prevent other species dying out."

One of the larger dinosaurs, the Tyrannosaurus Rex, whose name means ‘ King of the Lizard tyrants' was one of the most ferocious to walk the earth with jaws that could have crushed a car. At 40ft long (12m), 12 ft tall (3.6m) and weighing 5.5-8 tonnes, the T Rex was a tour de force not to be reckoned with.

YWP, which puts conservation at the heart of all its activities, offers visitors a unique walk through experience coming almost face to face with some of the world's most rare and beautiful animals, including leopards, tigers, black rhinos and the country’s only polar bears.

There are over 40,000 species threatened with extinction in a sweeping biodiversity crisis so the conservation work of YWP and the WildLife Foundation that is based at the Park is more important than ever.