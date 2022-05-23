Doncaster Racecourse to turn purple on Jubilee Weekend with return of the Weston Park Cancer Charity Race Evening

After a two-year gap due to the pandemic, the 2022 Ant Marketing Weston Park Cancer Charity Race Evening will see the continuation of a partnership which has raised more than £150,000 for cancer care, research and treatment advances since 2016.

It will take place on the Friday of Jubilee Weekend, as Doncaster celebrates its newly designated city status.

Live music from the Kaiser Chiefs will follow an evening of racing, with tickets available online here: https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/kaiser-chiefs-live-after-racing or by calling Weston Park Cancer Charity on 0114 553 3330.

People are invited to wear purple

There are limited VIP hospitality packages available in the Weston Park Suite – for more information, contact the charity on 0114 553 3330 or [email protected].

Patients at Weston Park Cancer Centre can also access up to four free tickets for themselves and family members – for details on how to apply, call or email the charity using the above details, or visit the application form here: https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?

Racegoers are encouraged to wear purple on the day, to raise awareness of Weston Park Cancer Charity’s work to support people going through cancer and cancer treatment in South Yorkshire, North Derbyshire and North Nottinghamshire.

Almost 2,000 cancer cases are diagnosed each year in the Doncaster region (covering South Yorkshire and Bassetlaw CCG), with patients from Doncaster accounting for approximately 25% of patients at Weston Park Cancer Centre in Sheffield.

A previous race evening

Darren Hayes, Head of Fundraising at Weston Park Cancer Charity, said: “We’re over the moon to see the Ant Marketing Weston Park Cancer Charity Race Evening return.

“The event will make a huge difference for people going through cancer and cancer treatment in our region – both in terms of the awareness raised and the funds generated before, during and after the event.

“Unfortunately, during the pandemic we have unfortunately seen a drop in income of around 50 per cent – at a time when people facing cancer have needed us most.

Tony Sheppeck

“We’re already excited for the event and we can’t wait to welcome thousands of racegoers through the turnstiles. For one in two people, a cancer diagnosis will change everything – but with the support of people and organisations across the region, so can we.”

Rachel Harwood, Executive Director at Doncaster Racecourse, said: “We’re so proud to see the return of the Ant Marketing Weston Park Cancer Charity Race Evening in 2022.

“We’re also very excited to have such a high-profile line-up of entertainment following the conclusion of racing. We know racegoers will be very excited to see the Kaiser Chiefs perform live and without doubt this will make a huge impact on the funds and awareness we manage to raise.

“To have raised more than £150,000 (and counting) to support cancer research, treatment and care since our first race day in 2016 is a huge achievement, and we couldn’t have done it without the incredible generosity of the people in this region.”

There are a number of ways to support the Ant Marketing Weston Park Cancer Charity Race Evening - both in person and online.

A team of volunteers will be on hand on the day and will be located all around Doncaster Racecourse with collection buckets, for any cash which racegoers can generously spare. Raffles and other activities will also take place on the day.

Those attending the Race Evening can also support the charity online via QR codes featured on the charity’s buckets – which will link directly to the charity’s online donations page, which can be found here: https://weston-park-cancer-charity-race-evening.raisely.com/.

“It is through the sheer dedication and kindness of Weston Park staff that I am here today. They saved my life.” – Tony’s story

When the Ant Marketing Weston Park Cancer Charity Race Evening returns to Doncaster Racecourse on Friday 3 June, it’ll be a special event for a number of reasons.

Tony Sheppeck was due to celebrate 10 years cancer free in style at the charity’s 2020 Race Evening, before it was cancelled due to the pandemic.

In 2010, Tony was diagnosed with head and neck cancer. He then went through an intense course of radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment at Weston Park.

Following his treatment, Tony had nothing but praise for Weston Park and its staff, whom he credits for being his “absolute rock and support”.

Tony will be able to celebrate the milestone this summer, when the Ant Marketing Weston Park Cancer Charity Race Evening returns on Friday 3 June.

Since his treatment, Tony has dedicated his life to helping others who have been diagnosed with cancer by supporting Weston Park Cancer Charity. He's raised tens of thousands of pounds through various means, including a Grand Canyon trek when he was still in recovery post-treatment, and a coast-to-coast walk.

Tony also supports Weston Park through his company, 1st Security Solutions Ltd, by providing free security and equipment transport services for all of the charity’s events.

To join Tony and his team to celebrate the occasion on Friday 3 June at Doncaster Racecourse, go online here: https://www.doncaster-racecourse.co.uk/whats-on/kaiser-chiefs-live-after-racing or get in touch with Weston Park Cancer Charity – call 0114 553 3330 or email [email protected].

*Weston Park provides world leading cancer treatment delivered by some of the most highly regarded cancer specialists in Europe. But what makes it special is the way it cares care for you.

A spokesman said: “We know that kindness, clarity of information and unstinting support for you and your loved ones is as important as the cutting edge technologies and treatments we have available.”