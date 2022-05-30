Entries are now open for the third annual Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards – the YAYAs.

They are open to any young person – aged 16 to 30 – of South Asian heritage (Pakistani, Indian, Bangladeshi etc) who was born in, or lives and works in, Yorkshire.

Aimed at rising stars who have overcome deprivation and disadvantage, or have broken down traditional barriers to progress, previous winners include an inspirational DJ, a boxing coach and a volunteer who made a big difference during the Covid pandemic.

Sheffield broadcaster Sivapriya Thirugnanarajah is among the previous winners of the YAYAs (Yorkshire Asian Young Achiever Awards). Entries for this year's awards are now open

Sheffield broadcaster, Sivapriya Thirugnanarajah, was recognised for volunteering as a technical assistant and a radio jockey for the British Indian online community radio.

Rotherham’s Saif Din, who opened a community boxing and fitness gym to encourage boys off the streets and provide a safe place for them to train, has also been honoured in the past.

The overall winner of the Young Achiever of the Year 2021 title was Huma Malik, an engagement officer employed by NHS Leeds CCG. Huma, from Bradford, was recognised for volunteering during the pandemic, despite her own long-term health problems.

The YAYAs are organised by the Bradford-based QED Foundation, a charity set up to improve the social and economic position of disadvantaged communities in partnership with public,

private and civil society organisations, along with their headline partners, York St John University.

Dr Mohammed Ali OBE, Chief Executive of QED, said: “Of Yorkshire’s more than 600,000 BME residents, the vast majority are of South Asian origin.

“Sadly, they continue to struggle to overcome disadvantages in making their way in the world, be that in education, employment or social mobility generally.

“They need role models – people who have broken through the barriers and overcome the challenges – and we know there are many dynamic, hard-working young people achieving great

things across the whole county.

“So these awards are designed to celebrate their achievements and efforts and help others by highlighting their successes and showing them just what can be achieved.”

The 11 categories are: Achievement in School or College; Health/Mental Health and Healthcare; The Arts and Creative Industries; the Private Sector; Media; Education; the Public Sector;

the Not-for-Profit Sector; Achievement as a Young Entrepreneur; Sport; and Achievement in Overcoming Life Obstacles.

An overall Young Achiever of the Year is chosen from among the individual award winners.

The closing date for nominations is Friday, July 15, 2022, and the awards will be presented on November 11.