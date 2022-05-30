Santino Zammuto will feature in Five Dates A Week, a new five-part dating show on Channel 4 which producers say fast-tracks the “getting to know you” phase of the relationship.

The series launched at the weekend and Santino will feature in episode 4, on Sunday 5 June.

The fun spin off series from the makers of Five Guys A Week features hopeful romantics of all genders and sexual orientations, who open up their affections to five live-in suitors – all at the same time.

Santino Zammuto is looking for love on new Channel 4 dating show Five Dates A Week. (Photo: Santino Zammuto).

The one lucky ‘picker’ and their five potential partners move into the cosy confines of Cupid Cottage in their bid to find love. But when five become one, and only one admirer remains, will they turn out to be the perfect match?

He is not the first local, with Doncaster man Lou Humphreys previously appearing on the show.

This is everything you need to know.

What is Five Dates a Week?

Five Dates a Week is an expansion on the Channel 4 dating show Five Guys a Week, which was launched in 2020 and saw one single girl trial five live-in boyfriends over the course of a week at the same time.

While Five Guys a Week was limited to one single girl and five single guys, Five Dates a Week invites applicates of any gender and sexual orientation to try their hand at the unique match making show.

Similarly to the original format, one singleton will invite five potential partners of their choice to spend a week living with them, all at the same time in the same romantic cottage.

Channel 4 says that the dating show “fast-tracks the “getting to know you” phase of the relationship and gives the picker the opportunity to compare and contrast five dates - in real time”.

Speaking to Radio Times last year about why it was important to give the dating show an inclusive update, executive producer Lorraine Charker-Phillips said that, at the end of the day, no matter who you are, “being loved is universal”.

She said that Channel 4’s groundbreaking drama It’s a Sin drama helped inspire her and fellow producer Simon Dickson to usher in “better representation” into dating programmes.

Charker-Phillips said: “Channel 4 is always ahead of the game when it comes to inclusion; we loved It’s a Sin, and we thought to ourselves, if Channel 4 can nail it in terms of drama, someone needs to pave the way for better representation in terms of non-scripted/entertainment programming.

“We felt it was time that a mainstream dating show reflected the authentic conversation that’s happening in the world around us. And so here we are.”

When is it out - and how can I watch?

The newest season of Five Dates a Week started on Sunday 29 May, at 10pm on Channel 4.

If you miss watching the episode on TV then don’t panic - you can always catch up on the Channel 4 website after it’s been broadcast.