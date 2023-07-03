'Why wasn't it made public?' Disappointment as fans miss out on Flying Scotsman's Doncaster visit

However, details of the visit were not announced to the public in advance, following previous incidents up and down the country where rail buffs have trespassed onto the railway line in order to get closer and take photographs and video.

Bosses at the National Railway Museum in York no longer announce routes and timings over safety fears - although railway enthusiasts use apps to track the Flying Scotsman as well as other famous trains and locomotives around the country.

The Flying Scotsman roared back into Doncaster on Friday.

But plenty who were looking forward to seeing the loco during her 100th anniversary year were left disappointed.

Community campaigner and former Doncaster councillor Daniel Barwell said: “My thoughts are why wasn't it made public?

"Why do the lucky few councillors and council staff get the first dibs whilst the second class citizens have to wait for the possibility of a future event?

Steve Cox said: “We had no idea. Surely something could have been arranged for everyone to see it. "

Added Mr Barwell: “Definitely a question to be asked I'd imagine about how little notice the people of Doncaster got to see history in action when clearly it was well planned and timed in advance.

“Even if people couldn't have seen it on the station they could have seen it along the East Coast Mainline route and enjoyed that moment of history for themselves.”

Christine Horne added: “Should be brought back to Doncaster permanently, she was built here so should reside here. Then people can vist our beautiful train at our leisure.”

Sharon Pederson wrote: “I would have taken my grandkids today - historic moment - yet again not made public. Cheers Doncaster councillors hope you all enjoyed the moment that should be for everyone.

Colin Easton said: “It wasn’t publicised to avoid overcrowding the station.”