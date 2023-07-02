The engine was built at the LNER’s famous works in Doncaster – known locally as the Plant – in 1923, and there was consternation when the city was missed off the original schedule of 100th anniversary events planned for this year.

Owners the National Railway Museum agreed to Doncaster Council’s request to arrange a visit by the locomotive, and amid a cloud of secrecy it stopped at the station platforms on Friday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The arrival of the train hauling several carriages was greeted by a large crowd of VIPs, enthusiasts and the media despite attempts to keep the halt under wraps.

Guests look on as Flying Scotsman leaves Doncaster Railway Station, celebrating her centenary by making a return to the city where she was built one hundred years ago. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, said: “I am delighted to welcome Flying Scotsman back home to her birthplace here in Doncaster. We are incredibly proud of our rail heritage and

we will always be associated with this iconic locomotive.

“We are looking forward to another visit later this year, where Flying Scotsman will be here in Doncaster once again and members of the public will have the chance to see the locomotive up close. More details about this will be shared in the coming weeks.

“I would like to thank LNER for hosting this wonderful event today and we congratulate them for 100 years of history. I would also like to thank the National Railway Museum for their support.”

Managing Director of LNER David Horne, and Mayor of Doncaster Ros Jones with the Flying Scotsman at Doncaster Railway Station, celebrating her centenary by making a return to the city where she was built one hundred years ago. Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The NRM were able to confirm the Flying Scotsman had not made a scheduled stop at Doncaster since the engine returned to regular service in 2016. Prior to that, it was off the rails from 2004 undergoing an overhaul. The last record of a call is in 1983, when it stopped at the station as part of a tour, and it was also on display at the Plant in the same year for the 60th anniversary celebrations.

It does regularly pass through Doncaster when in service on the East Coast Main Line, and today was bound for Edinburgh via York. It has also made maintenance stops to take on water in the vicinity of the station.