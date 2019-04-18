What roads will be closed in Doncaster during the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire?

The Tour de Yorkshire will mean parts of the route are hit by road closures during the race on May 2.

It will effect the town centre, the A19 up to Askern, and Campsall and Norton.

Riders cross the finish line in Doncaster. Tour de Yorkshire - Stage 2 between Otley and Doncaster. Saturday 30th April 2016. Picture: Chris Etchells

The closures are as follows :

Along the route (rolling road closures)

As the Tour de Yorkshire will see elite riders racing on our local roads, certain roads will be closed at certain times. As the races sets off from the Market, there will be a ‘rolling road closure’ along the route. These are due to start and finish around 30 minutes before and after the riders pass through. That means will affect the A19 from Doncaster Askern, and then the Campsall Road, Churchfield Road, Ryecroft Road, Spittlerush Lane, Willowbridge Road, between 12.30pm and 2.05pm

Town Centre

As the Tour de Yorkshire will be starting at Doncaster Market, certain roads in the town centre will be closed for a fixed period of time. They are as follows:

Street Name; From; To; time from; until

Market Place; Market Place; Scot Lane;9.30am; 6pm

Scot Lane; Scot Lane;High Street; 9.30am; 6pm

High Street; High Street ; Hall Gate; 9.30am; 6pm

Hall Gate; Hall Gate; Thorne Road;9.30am; 6pm

Sunny Bar; East Laith Gate; Market Place; 9.30am; 6pm

Silver Street; East Laith Gate; High Street; 9.30am; 6pm

Cleveland Street; Wood Street; High Street; 7.30am; 6pm

Printing Office Street; Cleveland Street; Priory Place; 9.30am; 6pm

Priory Place; Printing Office Street; High Street; 7.30am; 6pm

Princes Street; Hall Gate; East Laith Gate; 7.30am; 6pm

St Sepulchre Gate; West Laith Gate; High Street; 9.30am; 6pm

Baxter Gate; French Gate; Market Place; 7.30am; 6pm

St George Gate; Church Way; Baxter Gate; 7.30am; 6pm

High Fisher Gate; Church Way; Market Place; 7.30am; 6pm

Market Place; Baxter Gate; High Fisher Gate; 7.30am; 6pm

Waterdale;Chequer Road; Hall Gate; 7.30am; 6pm