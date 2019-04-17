Where are the best places to see the 2019 Tour de Yorkshire in Doncaster?

Tens of thousands are set to line the streets of Doncaster when the Tour de Yorkshire races through the town on May 2.

From the moment the race gets underway, people will be looking for the best views of the race.

Tour de Yorkshire 2019 map Doncaster. Picture: Doncaster Council

Here are what we believe may be some of the best locations:

Doncaster town centre

The race starts in the market, on the corner near the former Doncaster Free Press office at Sunny Bar. It will then snake through the town centre at a comparatively gentle pace for what is effectively a parade stage before the serious rolling start. This means there should be a good view along the route which will run along Market Place, Scot Lane, High Street, Hallgate, Thorne Road, East Laith Gate, Market Road, Church Way, and onto St George's Bridge.

Bentley Road: Flat and straight section of road.

Tour de Yorkshire 2019 map Doncaster. Welcome to Yorkshire / Google

Playfairs Corner, Bentley: A kink in the road where the riders are likely to slow down for the corner, near the junction with Arksey Lane.

Bentley Bridge: A raised incline in the road should provide a good view of the riders from an elevated position.

Toll Bar Bridge: Elevated section where Bentley becomes Toll Bar – and also the point where the riders speed up for the rolling start of racing.

Askern Lake: A long straight section of the road with pictureque surroundings, and close to facilities.

Tour de Yorkshire 2019 map Doncaster, showing the route around the town centre

The route leaves the A19 in Askern and heads off along Campsall Road and Church Field Road, and then Ryecroft Road, Norton, Spittlerush Lane, before leaving Doncaster along Willowbridge Road