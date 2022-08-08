'What a turn of events!' Doncaster's Beth Dobbin 'so pleased' at Commonwealth Games bronze

The 28-year-old from Sprotbrough, part of the Scotland 4x400m women’s team, had initially finished fourth in last night’s race at the Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, with England, Canada and Jamaica claiming the top three spots.

England thought they had snatched victory in a dramatic final, pipping Canada to first place by a hundredth of a second.

Beth (third from left) celebrates Scotland's 4x400m Commonwealth Games bronze with her team-mates. (Photo: Getty).

But judges spotted Jodie Williams' foot straying into an opponent’s lane on the first changeover – and Scotland later received their medals in front of a half empty stadium.

Sharing her delight on social media after her surprise medal, Beth said: “What a turn of events!

“So pleased to get my first major medal at a home games

“Really needed this thank you everyone for your support.”

Scotland were elevated to the bronze medal position after England were disqualified. (Photo: Getty).

Immediately after the race she said: ‘I never thought I would compete at a champs like the Commonwealth in my career – far less win a medal.”

Last year, she represented Team GB at the delayed 2020 Olympic in Tokyo.

Beth joined team mates Zoey Clark, Jill Cherry and Nicole Yeargin in celebrating the win, with the foursome draped in Scottish flags.