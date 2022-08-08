Commonwealth Games: Doncaster's Beth Dobbin wins bronze amid England heartbreak

England thought they had snatched victory in a dramatic final at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium in front of roaring crowds last night, pipping Canada to first place by a hundredth of a second.

Photos showed England’s last leg runner Jessie Knight just make it to the line ahead of Canada's Kyra Constantine.

But judges spotted Jodie Williams' foot straying into an opponent’s lane on the first changeover, meaning England were stripped of gold and Scotland promoted up the rankings to bronze.

Beth Dobbin, second from right, with fellow bronze medalists Zoey Clark, Jill Cherry and Nicole Yeargin of Team Scotland. Photo: Tom Dulat/Getty Images

And that meant a medal for Doncaster’s 28-year-old Beth Dobbin.

After the drama, which saw the Scots receive their medals in a half empty stadium, she said: ‘I never thought I would compete at a champs like the Commonwealth in my career – far less win a medal.

‘I’ve just worked away to improve over the years and I always say it was my dad (Jim) who got me into and it and pushed me to try and represent Scotland.”

Former Celtic, Barnsley and Doncaster Rovers footballer Jim has supported his daughter, who hails from Sprotbrough, throughout her career, which includes appearances at the Olympic Games.

Beth Dobbin. Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images

Along with team-mates Zoey Clark, Jill Cherry and Nicole Yeargin, the Scottish team had finished in fourth spot behind England, Canada and Jamaica.

After the disqualification of England, Canada were awarded gold with Jamaica taking silver.