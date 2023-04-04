"We've got a box full of them!" Doncaster charity shop responds over sex toy sale

And bosses at the St Sepulchre Gate shop have rushed to assure customers the sex toys are brand new – and there are plenty in stock – at low prices.

A spokesman said: “We can assure they are all sealed and unused.

The sex toys are on sale at a Doncaster charity shop. (Photo: Facebook).

“We have a box full of them, donated, all sealed in their own boxes – the blue boxes marked at £3 behind the one that’s on display. That’s right, £3!”

The penis-shaped toy was pictured on the Facebook group with a note attached below it which reads “new! sealed!”

Next to it on the shelf is something described as a Starfish “c*** ring”, displayed in its box and priced to would be buyers at £5.

A note written in black pen on a yellow post it note, and adorned with a smiley face doodle reads: “View only – ask if you need to open the cabinet.”

The post attached to the picture, from a Rebecca Gathercole said: “Found in Phoenix charity shop, Doncaster. Brand new and sealed.”