"We've got a box full of them!" Doncaster charity shop responds over sex toy sale
Bosses at a Doncaster charity shop say they have a ‘box full’ of sex toys for sale at prices as low as £3, after a shocked shopper spotted them on sale.
A photo shared on the Facebook group ‘Crap You Find In Charity Shops’ showed a bright purple phallic vibrator as well as something described as a Starfish “c*** ring” for sale at Doncaster’s Phoenix Charity Shop.
And bosses at the St Sepulchre Gate shop have rushed to assure customers the sex toys are brand new – and there are plenty in stock – at low prices.
A spokesman said: “We can assure they are all sealed and unused.
“We have a box full of them, donated, all sealed in their own boxes – the blue boxes marked at £3 behind the one that’s on display. That’s right, £3!”
The penis-shaped toy was pictured on the Facebook group with a note attached below it which reads “new! sealed!”
Next to it on the shelf is something described as a Starfish “c*** ring”, displayed in its box and priced to would be buyers at £5.
A note written in black pen on a yellow post it note, and adorned with a smiley face doodle reads: “View only – ask if you need to open the cabinet.”
The post attached to the picture, from a Rebecca Gathercole said: “Found in Phoenix charity shop, Doncaster. Brand new and sealed.”
The charity, which is based in St Sepulchre Gate, describes itself as a ‘pre-loved’ homestore.