Shock as 'brand new' sex toys found on sale at 'Doncaster charity shop'

A photo shared on the Facebook group ‘Crap You Find In Charity Shops’ shows a bright purple phallic vibrator with a note attached which reads “new! sealed!”

Next to it is something described as a Starfish “c*** ring”, displayed in its box and priced to would be buyers at £5.

A note written in black pen on a yellow post it note, and adorned with a smiley face doodle reads: “View only – ask if you need to open the cabinet.”

The sex toys were reportedly found on sale at a Doncaster city centre charity shop (Photo: Facebook).

According to the post, the items were for sale at the Phoenix Charity Shop in Doncaster and are surrounded by a string of household items.

The post attached to the picture, from a Rebecca Gathercole said: “Found in Phoenix charity shop, Doncaster. Brand new and sealed.”

