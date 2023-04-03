News you can trust since 1925
Shock as 'brand new' sex toys found on sale at 'Doncaster charity shop'

Sex toys have reportedly been spotted on sale at a Doncaster charity shop.

By Darren Burke
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 15:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 15:09 BST

A photo shared on the Facebook group ‘Crap You Find In Charity Shops’ shows a bright purple phallic vibrator with a note attached which reads “new! sealed!”

Next to it is something described as a Starfish “c*** ring”, displayed in its box and priced to would be buyers at £5.

A note written in black pen on a yellow post it note, and adorned with a smiley face doodle reads: “View only – ask if you need to open the cabinet.”

The sex toys were reportedly found on sale at a Doncaster city centre charity shop (Photo: Facebook).
According to the post, the items were for sale at the Phoenix Charity Shop in Doncaster and are surrounded by a string of household items.

The post attached to the picture, from a Rebecca Gathercole said: “Found in Phoenix charity shop, Doncaster. Brand new and sealed.”

The charity, which is based in St Sepulchre Gate, describes itself as a ‘pre-loved’ homestore. We have contacted the shop for comment.

