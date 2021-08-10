We're only just getting started:' New Doncaster Sports Direct boss Michael Murray outlines vision

Michael Murray, whose partner is Mike Ashley's daughter Anna, is taking over Sports Direct.

The 31-year-old former nightclub promoter, son of Doncaster businessman Mick Murray, will take up the reins of the retail empire next year after Ashley announced he was stepping back from the business.

The billionaire’s future son-in-law will become chief executive of Frasers Group on May 1.

Mr Murray today told his LinkedIn followers that the retail company 'is only just getting started' and praised Ashley for 'empowering him to change the way the group thinks'.

He had previously been promoted to 'head of elevation' and tasked with modernising the firm, revamping its Sports Direct stores and expanding its more upmarket Flannels business.

He wrote: 'Last week it was announced that I will become the CEO of Frasers Group on 1st May 2022.

'Mike Ashley has built a retail empire of 1,000+ stores, driven by an amazing workforce of 25,000+ globally and has achieved the status as one of the UK’s most successful retailers ever!

'Mike has empowered me to change the way the group thinks and operates throughout the Elevation Strategy.

'I’m now excited to lead the group into the future, building on our rock solid foundations and our ambition to relentlessly improve and change the game.

"We’re only just getting started.”