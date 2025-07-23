“We won’t let negative voices silence us," say Bawtry Pride organisers as event sparkles

Organisers of Bawtry Pride say they won’t be silenced by “negative voices” after the maiden event sparkled through the rain with live music and entertainment and attracting hundreds of visitors.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bosses say Saturday’s event brought “colour, joy, and resilience to the heart of South Yorkshire with rainbow inflatables, lively performances, and a powerful message of love and inclusion.”

Organised by Jay Jay and Jason of Gays Up North and Big Y Events, in partnership with Visit Bawtry, the event welcomed hundreds of attendees from across the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Together, they transformed the high street into a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of diversity and unity,” a spokesperson said.

Bawtry Pride sparkled despite heavy rain on the day.

Adding a surprise touch of celebrity sparkle, beloved actress and comedian Crissy Rock, star of Benidorm, dropped by The Ship pub to show her support.

Her impromptu appearance was met with cheers and smiles, creating a memorable moment for fans and Pride-goers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson added: “Despite the drizzle, Bawtry glowed with pride. The town’s renowned Womacks of Bawtry unveiled a stunning rainbow-themed retail display, enhancing the high street’s festive atmosphere.

“Entertainment was in full swing throughout the day, with Ken Lambert Drag strutting onto the scene and serving up a fierce, glitter-soaked performance that had the crowd living!

"With enough charisma to light up the entire high street, razor-sharp humour, and energy that refused to quit, Ken had everyone clapping, cackling, and begging for more. It was drag at its dazzling best — unapologetic, fabulous, and totally unforgettable.”

Local venue Hollies Bar embraced the spirit of the day, becoming the go-to spot for the town’s glitterati — with sequins, rainbows, and joyful celebration filling every corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This event is about visibility, love, and togetherness,” said co-organiser Jay Jay. “We won’t let negative voices silence us. The turnout today — in the rain, no less — proves just how strong and supportive our community is.”

Jason added, “We’re incredibly proud to work with the Visit Bawtry and all the local businesses who made this event possible. It was a true team effort, and Bawtry looked absolutely fabulous.”

Ross Jarvie, representing the Visit Bawtry, said: “We’re thrilled to have partnered on such an uplifting and positive event for our town.

"Pride brought colour, creativity, and connection to Bawtry, and our retailers embraced it wholeheartedly. Despite the weather, the atmosphere was electric — and it was wonderful to see so many people celebrating together on our high street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One of my favourite moments? The spontaneous conga line weaving through the crowd to the brand new Gays Up North single — it was pure joy, and such a perfect expression of what the day was all about.”

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher (Labour) was among those joining the colourful conga as it made its way around the centre of Bawtry.

The spokesperson added: “Bawtry Pride 2025 stood as a joyful reminder that love always wins — and that even the smallest towns can make a big statement.”