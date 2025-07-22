Bawtry Pride photo gallery: Rain fails to dampen spirits at first ever event

Bawtry Pride took place in the town at the weekend – and included live entertainment plus a colourful conga line joined by Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher and Benidorm star Crissy Rock.

Shops were draped in rainbow colours and the party continued long into the night as bars held a host of drag and live music performances.

A spokesperson for Bawtry Pride said: "To everyone who braved the rain and came out to support Bawtry’s very first Pride — we are truly overwhelmed with joy.

“From the incredible local businesses, to the amazing volunteers, stall holders, sponsors, charities, and local radio stations, you all helped turn a rainy day into something magical. Because let’s face it you can’t make rainbows without a little bit of rain!

“Huge thanks to Lee Pitcher, our local MP, for not just showing up but getting stuck into our fabulous conga through the streets of Bawtry — that’s how you do it.

“To the icon Crissy, who brought a splash of Benidorm sunshine and lit up the town — we adore you.

“And a massive round of applause for our phenomenal performers Ken Lambert, Donna L’ass, Evie, DJ Casa Pastel and KT Danz Dance School – you brought the sparkle, the sound, and the soul.

“Big love to the First Mainline Pride Bus and the Wincanton Pride Truck — you helped make our Pride pop with colour, sound, and celebration.

“A special shoutout to Womacks of Bawtry for their amazing Pride window display — it stopped people in their tracks and showed just how beautifully Bawtry can shine with pride.

“It was the best Pride pub crawl we could have imagined — full of community, colour, and pure celebration.

“Bawtry, you’ve made history — and this is just the beginning.

“Here’s to love, unity, and turning it up even louder next year!”

Ahead of the festival, former Doncaster Conservative MP and defeated mayoral candidate Nick Fletcher drew widespread condemnation when he criticised the event and announced he would be boycotting Bawtry – his home town – for the day because of the celebration.

Doncaster Pride bosses reported his online attack as a “hate crime” after he wrote: “I won’t be attending the Pride event in Bawtry.

“Pride has now arrived in our quiet market town. But in over 20 years of living here, raising a family, supporting local businesses, being part of the community, and having the honour of being your MP not so long ago, I’ve never once heard anyone ask for a Pride event.

“This isn’t homophobia or transphobia. It’s common sense, concern for children, and the right to speak up about what’s being pushed into our communities.

“We shouldn’t celebrate grown men who believe they are women being allowed into little girls’ toilets.

“We shouldn’t celebrate drag queen story times for kids.

“So no, I won’t be heading into Bawtry this weekend. I’ll be taking my custom elsewhere.”

Podcasting duo Gays Up North who helped organise the event said: “We have been working our sparkly little socks off pulling together Bawtry’s first ever official Pride. It’s been early mornings, late nights, far too much coffee and just the right amount of glitter.

“And then boom — along comes some keyboard warrior on social media trying to spoil it.

“Trying to dull the shine, chuck shade, and cause a bit of bother.

“Not being funny… but ABSOLUTELY NOT.

“We’re not here for that. Not today, Satan.

“To everyone who’s tried to throw shade — cheers for the free publicity. You’ve done us a favour, love.

“We’re here. We’re queer. And we’re having a bloody good time.”

MP Lee Pitcher said: “I was delighted to join the celebrations at the first ever Bawtry Pride this weekend.

“It was a fantastic day of fun, music, and family-friendly events — with the whole community coming together to enjoy the day.

“The shop fronts looked outstanding, and made for the perfect backdrop to join the conga through the centre of Bawtry.

“Huge congratulations to the organisers and volunteers for the warm welcome and for bringing everyone together.

“I’m already looking forward to the next one.”

Photos: Lerika Jerling Photography

1 . Bawtry Pride 2025 Visitors to Bawtry Pride danced in the rain at the maiden event. Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . Bawtry Pride 2025 Even dogs joined in the spirit. Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . Bawtry Pride 2025 Rainbow umbrellas were the order of the day at Bawtry Pride. Photo: National World Photo Sales