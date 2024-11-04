"We can't go on:" Doncaster book recycling charity Re-Read announces its closure

A Doncaster book recycling charity which has donated half a million books to youngsters in the city has been forced to close, with emotional bosses telling supporters: “We can’t go on.”

The organisation, based in Marshgate, has provided thousands of books to Doncaster children over the last 12 years – but founder Jim McLaughlin said that despite efforts to save the charity, it would now be wound up.

In an emotion post on social media, he wrote: “It's with a heavy heart but an optimistic soul that I have to tell you all that we were given notice to quit our Marshgate base by the end of October, and haven’t managed to secure a suitable and affordable place to relocate to.

“Without being able to trade, we can’t go on, so we have to wind the company up.

"We have fought really hard to avoid this, and been given much support by friends and colleagues, but we have reached a point where we don’t have the means to continue.

“We've had the most amazing 12 years in which we have gifted nearly half a million free books into children’s hands.

"We’ve had some brilliant successes and have overcome a number of obstacles – being completely ravaged by a flood, the nightmare of trading after Brexit and we survived the pandemic.

"We also saved two community libraries from closure and, most of all, created a dozen jobs and hundreds of volunteering opportunities in our local community.

“We’ve had much fun, worked really hard, won awards, and earned over three million pounds through selling books that were destined for disposal and provided a safe place for people to come and relax.

“Providing free children’s books over the past decade is something that we are so unbelievably proud of; the fact that our books still live in the houses that children brought them home to, became the norm for so many people from all walks of life and this was the biggest achievement and it just makes us all smile every time we think about it.

“I cannot thank all my amazing staff enough, who over the years have worked so hard, often in desperately cold environments -without you this enterprise would never have started, never mind lasting 12 years.

"In addition, their unwavering support and love has been crucial as we made this difficult decision.

“To all our friends, traders and on line fans and those of you who supported us day in and day out, thank you so much for believing in us and helping us to distribute so many children’s books.”

The news was met with shock and upset from supporters.

"So very sorry to hear this,” wrote one. “You have done such amazing things to promote reading amongst children. Thank you for all your efforts.”

Another posted: “Ah Jim, I'm so sorry to read this, you have achieved so much and should be so so proud.”

And another wrote: “So sorry to hear this Jim - Reread has been amazing in the work it's done and you should all be so proud of all youve achieved over the years

“Happy memories of visiting on several occasions

“You’ve made a huge difference to so many.”