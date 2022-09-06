Watch: Sweet Caroline tribute after death of Doncaster football scene stalwart

Football fans as well as players, friends and family gathered at Scawthorpe Social Club over the weekend to pay tribute to Mick Largent who was involved in two football clubs in the area before his death on Friday.

And they raised the roof by performing a rousing version of the Neil Diamond classic – which has become an England football anthem - to pay tribute to Mr Largent, a lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan.

During Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Mansfield Town at the Eco Power Stadium, Mr Largent’s name was displayed on a big screen, with supporters showing their appreciation with applause as tributes were read out.

Friends performed Sweet Caroline in tribute to Mick Largent following his death.

He was also involved in running both Scawthorpe Herons and Scawthorpe Athletic football clubs and was also involved in the Doncaster music scene.

A spokesman for Scawthorpe Herons wrote: “The chairman – we will miss the man more than words! Love you brother from all the Scawthorpe family.”

Scawthorpe Athletic FC also paid tribute, posting: “Today we lost one of our own, Sleep tight brother.”

Another friend posted: “RIP – legend.”

Both clubs postponed matches as a mark of respect, with players gathering to raise a glass in his memory.

Mr Largent was also involved with popular 90s South Yorkshire pop band The Ferrymen during the group's heyday.