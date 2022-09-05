'Sleep tight brother:' Tributes pour in following death of Doncaster football and music 'legend'
Tributes have poured in following the death of a stalwart of the Doncaster football and music scene.
Doncaster Rovers fan Mick Largent, who was also involved in the running of two local football teams, died on Friday, with all three clubs lining up to pay respects.
During Saturday’s 3-1 defeat by Mansfield Town at the Eco Power Stadium, Mr Largent’s name was displayed, with supporters showing their appreciation with applause.
A spokesman for Scawthorpe Herons wrote: “The chairman – we will miss the man more than words! Love you brother from all the Scawthorpe family.”
Scawthorpe Athletic FC also paid tribute, posting: “Today we lost one of our own, Sleep tight brother.”
Another friend posted: “RIP – legend.”
Both clubs postponed matches as a mark of respect, with players gathering to raise a glass in his memory.
Mr Largent was also involved with popular 90s South Yorkshire pop band The Ferrymen during the group's heyday.
Circumstances of the death have not been announced.