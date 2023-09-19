News you can trust since 1925
Watch: Heartwarming moment Doncaster youngster reunited with beloved lost toy

This is the heartwarming moment a Doncaster youngster was left beaming with delight after being reunited with her beloved soft toy after losing it.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 10:17 BST
Nine-year-old Georgie Goodwin was left left devastated after losing the raggy and battered cuddly dog toy ‘Teddy’ which she has had since birth.

The Intake youngster feared the battered toy had been lost forever – especially after CCTV emerged of a dog walker picking it up off after a gate post.

But after social media appeals and a kind-hearted member of the public asking the man in the video for the toy back, Georgie has been reunited with her beloved cuddly toy.

Georgie beams with delight after being reunited with her beloved soft toy.
Mum Kelly captured the emotional moment on video as the delighted youngster clutched the toy and screamed with delight as he younger brother told her he’d got a surprise and asked her to close her eyes before handing it over.

She said: He's a bit battered but she's over the moon. We got a replacement, but he’s been given to her little brother now and she’s got her old one back.”

The youngster made up a basket of toys and sweets as a reward for finding the toy.

Last week, Kelly said: “She’s only nine and it’s her baby. She’s so broken hearted.”

She added: “She was two months early and it means everythjng to her. She made her own reward of a basket of her own toys and sweets and chocolates

CCTV was shared showing a dog walker picking the toy off a gate post before the mystery was solved.

