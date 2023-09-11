News you can trust since 1925
Heartbroken Doncaster girl, 9, pleads for return of beloved lost soft toy

A Doncaster youngster and her parents have offered a reward for the return of a beloved lost soft toy.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 11:56 BST
Nine-year-old Georgie Goodwin has been left devastated after losing the raggy and battered cuddly dog toy ‘Teddy’ which she has had since birth.

The youngster has made up a basket of toys and sweets as a reward for anyone who finds the cute cuddly toy, which was last seen in the Intake area last week.

Mum Kelly, who has launched a huge social media hunt for the toy, said: “She’s only nine and it’s her baby. She’s so broken hearted.”

Georgie has been left devastated after the disappearance of the missing soft toy.
The family say the teddy - which has a pink ‘lead’ (a lanyard from a sugar dummy) was lost in the Lonsdale Avenue area last week.

From CCTV evidence provided by neighbours, the family have managed to track part of the dog toy’s journey after it went missing.

After being lost, it was placed on a nearby wall – but was then later picked up by a person walking a dog at around 9.30pm on Thursday.

Footage shows the indvidual lifting the cuddly toy from a gate post.”

Said Kelly: “She was two months early and it means everythjng to her. She's made her own reward of a basket of her own toys and sweets and chocolates

“I've put posts up and tried finding the person who picked him up, but nothing.”

Anyone who can help find the teddy, should contact darren.b[email protected] and we will pass all messages onto the family.

