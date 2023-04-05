Watch: DJs and clubbers in emotional video tribute to Doncaster businessman ahead of funeral

Hundreds of mourners are expected to pay their respects at his funeral which will take place from 1pm on April 6 at Rose Hill Crematorium.

But ahead of the service, dozens of people whose lives were touched by the North Bridge rave club have got together to record a 30 minute video tribute to Mr Rhoden, who was one of the city’s most influential businessmen.

DJs Johnny Dangerous and M-Zone who helped compile the video, said: “The passing of Graham is a sad time for his family and friends and we offer our deepest condolences but it also gives us the opportunity, a music community, to say thank you and pay our respects to a man who had no idea how important he was to the dance music industry and to many of the names we have come to know from within that scene.

“The venue, the people and of course Graham played a big part in our lives as it has for many people over the decades.

"For some people the Warehouse was a lifechanging venue. Graham had created something very special indeed.

“He had the foresight to see it through, against all odds, the anti-rave bill, the police pressure and the many attempts to stop it.

"He could easily have said ‘that's it’ but he did not, he did this because Graham gave more than he took. He gave many people great memories, inspiration, and determination.

The tribute reel features contributions from many DJs and artists who have now become established within the music industry, many of whom were given the opportunity to showcase their talents at the Doncaster Warehouse.

The pair added: “The Doncaster Warehouse was a pedestal for dance music and its roots are firmly planted within the foundations of our scene. Graham created something very special which created memories across a whole generation and beyond.

"The Doncaster Warehouse is a place where just about every clubber you speak to from that era will have a story to share. It was something he was very proud of and could be seen stood at the bar at the end of the stage up until a few weeks ago.

“The voices on this tribute realy speak for everyone.

Rest in peace Graham and know you are in the thoughts of every one of those who that passed through the Warehouse doors.”

You can watch the full 30 minute video HERE

As well as the Warehouse, Mr Rhoden transformed the rundown Earl of Doncaster hotel in Bennetthorpe into a four star Art Deco styled leisure and accommodation complex, making it the city’s biggest independently owned hotel in the three decades he was in charge.

He was also owner of Doncaster Squash Club and built and co-founded Doncaster’s Cheswold Park Hospital, which treats people with mental health issues.