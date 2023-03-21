DJs and clubbers join tributes following shock death of pioneering Doncaster rave club owner

Mr Rhoden owned and ran The Warehouse nightclub as well as the Earl of Doncaster Hotel and was a co-founder and builder of the Cheswold Park Hospital.

DJs have lined up to pay tribute to Mr Rhoden for allowing them to make their breakthrough in the music industry.

Jonny Campbell said: “RIP to the man that created the Doncaster Warehouse, Mr Graham John Rhoden.

"Fly high pal. thanks for making me resident and giving me chance to shine.”

Fellow DJ and Tidy Trax record label stalwart Lee Haslam said: “Very upset by the sad passing of Graham Rhoden.

"He was a true gent in every sense of the phrase. Graham helped me massively in my early years as a DJ and promoter in Doncaster at the legendary Doncaster Warehouse music events and he was instrumental in helping us at Tidy Trax develop and bring to life the Strictly Tidy concept which is held in his incredible venue The Earl of Doncaster Hotel.

“My thoughts go out to his wife Lynn and his daughters Harriet and Andrea and to all who knew him. He will be very sorely missed.”

Record producer Nebula2 said: “Another passing – Graham Rhoden the founder of the BYO in Doncaster.

"He gave us our first residency and listened to our request to bring people like Groove Rider, Carl Cox and Frankie Valentine. Even though the parting was abrupt, it was a good time while it lasted. Peace.”

Doncaster Lions club has also paid tribute saying: “Graham was an amazing benefactor for the Lions.

"He donated items for our auctions that money really couldn’t buy.

"We held our parties for disabled children at the Warehouse – again, everything provided and we gave amazing experiences to children who would never get into that sort of environment normally.

"And for the last 35 years, we have held our meetings at the Earl. He did this quietly, and not wishing any recognition he just wanted to help. Graham, you will be sadly missed.”

As well as the Warehouse in North Bridge, Mr Rhoden also transformed the rundown Earl of Doncaster Hotel in Bennetthorpe into a four star Art Deco styled leisure and accommodation complex, making it the city’s biggest independently owned hotel in the three decades he was in charge.

He also helped co-found and build Cheswold Park Hospital, which helps people with mental health issues, and which helped create 500 jobs in Doncaster.

Last week, chief executive Tony Gearty led the tributes saying: “Graham’s passing will be a huge shock to many people as he was loved, admired, respected and occasionally feared.

“Graham had more friends than most of us have hot dinners in a lifetime. His warmth and generosity towards many was inspirational to those of us who knew him well.”