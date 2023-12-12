Wasteland turned into memorial garden for Doncaster dad killed in bike smash
34-year-old Ben McMinn died in September after his motorbike was in collision with a car near to Hatfield and Stainforth railway station.
Since the tragedy, Ben’s family and friends have come together to keep his name alive with a series of memorial events and fundraisers.
Now a permanent memorial to Ben has been installed in Stainforth with the transformation of a patch of wasteland.
Friends ripped down fencing, used a digger to clear the patch of discarded rubbish and have installed artificial turf and benches, with floral tributes and photos displayed on the brick walls surrounding the garden.
Proud dad Andy said: “I love it. Gone but never forgotten – it is an amazing memory garden.”
Tributes poured in for Mr McMinn following the tragedy on September 30, with his dad writing: “Never thought I’d ever write a status like this in my whole life, but sadly our family has lost our Ben in a tragic accident.
"I just hope you get the best ever bed in heaven my boy, love you millions.”
"Ben was one of the best and will be missed by so many people, besides his family, which are trying to accept that we’re never going to see him or his smile again.
"It still doesn’t seem real.
Officers were called at 7.37pm on 30 September and a British Transport Police spokesman said: "Despite their best efforts the rider of the bike was pronounced dead at the scene.”