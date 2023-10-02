"It doesn't seem real:" Dad's emotional tribute after son dies in Doncaster road crash tragedy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Motorcyclist Ben McMinn died when his bike was in collision with a car near to Hatfield and Stainforth railway station on Saturday night.

Shocked friends and neighbours have been paying tribute to Ben who was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His father Andrew posted a touching tribute to the 34-year-old on social media, writing: “Never thought I’d ever write a status like this in my whole life, but sadly our family has lost our Ben in a tragic accident.

Biker Ben McMinn died after his motorbike was in collision with another vehicle.

"I tried my best to bring you back to life, but sadly he died.

"I just hope you get the best ever bed in heaven my boy, love you millions.”

In another post, Mr McMinn added: “Just want to say a big thank you to each and every one of you that has posted kind words for me and my family.

"Ben was one of the best and will be missed by so many people, besides his family, which are trying to accept that we’re never going to see him or his smile again.

"It still doesn’t seem real.

"The flowers down at the train station show how much he was loved and respected.”

Since the tragedy, at around 7.30pm, friends and family have been searching near to the scene for a gold necklace Ben was thought to have been wearing at the time.

Added Mr McMinn: “He not only lost his life but he also lost his hold chain, which I need to find because he never went without it.”

"It’s not about its value, its the sentimental part of my boy.”

A British Transport Police statement said: “Officers were called at 7.37pm on 30 September following reports that a motorbike had collided with a vehicle.