Volunteers take part in Great British Spring Clean around Mexborough
A group of willing volunteers tackled litter and rubbish in Mexborough as part of the Keep Britain Tidy – Great British Spring Clean initiative.
Monday, 28th March 2022, 10:56 am
Ward councillor Sean Gibbons took part along with 15 Neighbourhood Network volunteers, including three young Duke of Edinburgh girls from Swinton Academy.
Coun Gibbons said the group collected: “Seventeen bags and tyre, cone and other dumped rubbish, which is now awaiting collection at the entrance of Adwick Road park.
"There's also four large dumped types which the team have pulled out of the undergrowth.”