Ward councillor Sean Gibbons took part along with 15 Neighbourhood Network volunteers, including three young Duke of Edinburgh girls from Swinton Academy.

Coun Gibbons said the group collected: “Seventeen bags and tyre, cone and other dumped rubbish, which is now awaiting collection at the entrance of Adwick Road park.

Mexborough ward coucillor Sean Gibbons with some of the volunteers

"There's also four large dumped types which the team have pulled out of the undergrowth.”

Tyres were pulled from the undergrowth

Litter pickers ready for action