Volunteers needed to help front line charities in Doncaster this Christmas

Kind hearted people are being urged to sign up and join an army of volunteers needed to collect food for charities feeding people in Doncaster this Christmas.

The Trussell Trust, who provide emergency food parcels to people in crisis, and FareShare, who provides food to thousands of frontline charities and community groups, are seeking volunteers to help during this year’s Tesco Food Collection.

Gareth Batty, Chief Executive of FareShare Yorkshire, said: “With many people still feeling the effects of the pandemic, and, with the huge increase in heating bills and living costs coming in the lead up to the cold winter months, we know that there will be many people turning to their local grassroots organisations for support with food this Christmas.

Volunteers are needed this Christmas.

“We would be hugely grateful to anyone who is able to volunteer at the Tesco Food Collection this year to encourage more shoppers to donate much needed food to FareShare, so we can continue to support those who need it most.”

The collection will take place in every Tesco store in the UK from November 18 to 20, and with many people facing a particularly difficult winter, the need to collect food for the charities is greater than ever.

Tesco will be topping up the donations made during the collection with a 20 per cent cash donation to help the charities in their work.

Rachel Snow, project manager at a South Yorkshire food bank, said: “Christmas can be an extremely difficult time for many people but especially for families facing crisis.

“We know that too many people will be forced to use a food bank over the festive period because they are unable to afford the essentials.

“Supporting the Tesco Food Collection this November by volunteering could make all the difference to your local food bank during this busy period.

“You could donate a couple of hours of time and volunteer during the collection or alternatively, you could donate food to your local Tesco’s donation point.”

To sign up to volunteer click here.