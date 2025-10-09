Video: Stunning drone footage gives amazing bird's eye view of stadium

Take a peek at Doncaster’s Eco Power Stadium from the air – as this stunning drone footage gives supporters a glimpse of the ground from a bird’s eye view.

Fans of Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Rugby League Club and Doncaster Belles regularly fill the 15,000 capacity stadium’s seats for games – but here’s a chance to take a look at the Lakeside ground from the skies.

The footage was shot by local drone enthusiast Visuals From A Drone and you can follow on Instagram, Facebook, X, TikTok and LinkedIn, for more photos and videos of the stadium and more around Doncaster.

The stadium held it’s very first football match on New Year’s Day 2007, when Doncaster Rovers beat Huddersfield Town in front of a near capacity crowd,

The ground replaced Rovers’ crumbling Belle Vue stadium, which has now been redeveloped as a housing estate.

