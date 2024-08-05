Video: Friends in emotional balloon release after death of Doncaster 15-year-old

This is the moment grieving friends of a Doncaster school boy released hundreds of balloons in his memory following his shock death.

15-year-old Darius Popan was found “unwell” on the Trans Pennine Trail between Sprotbrough and Warmsworth last weeekend, with two 17-year-old boys and a 15-year-old girl arrested and held in custody on suspicion of drugs offences following his death.

Tributes and money have been pouring in for his family and hundreds of balloons were released at the weekend to pay tribute.

School friends of Darius gathered in Bentley Park on Sunday afternoon for the tribute and ahead of the event, an organiser of the memorial said: “Who wants to send Darius a thought, a poem, a quote, a tear up there in the heavens, we look forward to seeing you on Sunday to release a balloon into the sky in his memory.”

Tributes have been pouring in for Darius, who was also known as Dazza.

He served as an Army cadet and a spokesperson for Humberside and South Yorkshire Army Cadet Force said: “It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Cadet Darius Popan.

“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time.

“We ask that everyone respects the family's privacy as they grieve this profound loss.

“Rest in peace, Darius.”

Darius, who is of Romanian origin, has already become the subject of a fundraising campaign in his memory, with tributes also coming in from family and friends following his death.