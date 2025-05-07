Video: Doncaster Rovers fans pack into stadium for champions trophy presentation

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hundreds of jubilant Doncaster Rovers supporters packed into the club’s Eco Power Stadium to celebrate with their heroes at a special trophy presentation party to mark the club winning League Two.

Fans filled the James Coppinger West Stand as players and staff were given a heroes’ welcome as they filed onto the pitch at last night’s event.

Boss Grant McCann was first out of the tunnel and was given huge cheers as he was joined by the players that secured the League Two title in comfortable style with a 2-1 win at Notts County on the last day of the season.

Supporters of all ages cheered as the victorious squad paraded the silverware around the ground, allowing fans to get autographs and selfies with the team.

Mayor Ros Jones has said the team will be given an open top bus tour and civic reception, but due to player holidays, the event will not take place until June or July.