Video: Doncaster MP launches summer campaign to promote positvity in city

By Darren Burke
Published 23rd Jul 2025, 09:18 BST
A Doncaster MP has launched a summer campaign of positivity around the city.

Sally Jameson, Labour MP for Doncaster Central, has launched “Sally’s Summer”, which will take a look at the “amazing spaces, community events, retail, eating and leisure facilities Doncaster Central has to offer”.

Her campaign will feature some of the lesser known things in Doncaster, including Hexthorpe Flatts Park, family and community events, and independent shops across her constituency of Doncaster Central.

As well as promoting Doncaster, Ms Jameson’s videos will feature the song “This Is My City”, a celebratory song about Doncaster and Doncaster Rovers by Martin Black, released on 8 August.

Doncaster MP Sally Jameson has launched a summer campaign to promote positivity in the city.

All profits are being donated to Doncaster Foodbank.

Speaking about Sally’s Summer, she said “There’s so much to be proud of in Doncaster and so much to do, yet people often don’t know about the gems that are hidden around our city. Sally’s Summer will spread positivity about Doncaster and the great things everyone can get involved in.”

