VE Day 80: Doncaster area golf club marks anniversary
Golfers at a Doncaster area club marked the anniversary of VE Day.
Serlby Park Golf Club hosted a series of events to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War Two, as well as raising funds for the Royal British Legion.
In addition to individual golf competitions, there was also a Dad’s Army v The Land Girls match (Seniors v Ladies) – with Dad’s Army just gaining the bragging rights.
There were songs, music and Winston Churchill speeches with more than £220 raised.