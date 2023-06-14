Urban explorer 'creeped out' after finding 'blood-soaked' dolls nailed to trees in Doncaster wood

Several children's toys have been splattered with red paint, have had nails hammered into their eyes and decapitated at the spooky spot in King’s Wood near Bawtry.

Another doll had had its head ripped off and was surrounded by candles at the remote spot which has terrified a number of walkers in recent years.

Urban exploration Facebook page Lost Places & Forgotten Faces shared photos of “The Haunted Dolls of King's Wood, posting: “The feeling of being lost and alone deep in the wood, surrounded by blood-soaked dolls staring at you is a strange feeling for sure. Ever get the feeling you're being watched?”

The creepy mutilated dolls are in King's Wood near to Doncaster. Photos: Lost Places and Forgotten Faces

He added: “Hiding deep within the dark, vast and spooky King's Wood, a number of bloodstained dolls can be found nailed to the trees.”

The dolls first started appearing in King's Wood in February 2021 around the same time that a bunch of dolls were found in similar circumstances within woodland near Cannock Chase, Staffordshire.

He added: “Since then, more and more dolls are reported to have been discovered deeper within the dense, dark woodland of King's Wood over the last year.

“Some locals claim the woods are haunted and won't let their kids play in there, whilst others suggest it is merely kids playing a prank or a stunt, but no one truly knows the origin of the dolls, who put them there or what the purpose was.

He added: “I decided to make trip and delve into the woods to see if I could find anything creepy and weird.

“The dolls are very hard to find, and it took about an hour and a half of wandering through the dense growth before I stumbled upon them.

"When you do locate the dolls, you are immediately creeped out and put on edge.

"When you do locate the dolls, you are immediately creeped out and put on edge.

"That said, I personally feel like it's just some kids who have stole their little sister’s favourite toys and set out to ruin a beauty spot.

"Either way, it has to be one of the creepiest explores I've ever done. Very weird.”

In 2021, paranormal investgators probing mysterious the dolls say they were told the area is a haven for witchcraft and occultism.

The bizarre and gruesome find attracted numerours tourists to the wood, with mystery surrounding how the dolls came to be there.

A South Yorkshire ghost-hunting duo carried out an investigation in the woodland – and say tests carried out revealed the presence of spirit voices, uttering words such as ‘devil’ and ‘demon’ while they say they have also been told occult practices are carried out in the woods.