Fury’s multi-million pound fight with Dillian Whyte ended in the sixth round after an uppercut floored the challenger in front of a packed Wembley Stadium.

When asked whether he could be tempted to face the winner of a rematch, pencilled in for the summer, between WBA, IBF and WBO champion Oleksandr Usyk and domestic foe Anthony Joshua, Fury was unequivocal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyson Fury and his Doncaster-born wife, Paris, are rumoured to be expecting their seventh child

“I've spent a lot of time on the road, I've been away a long time,” he said. “I've fulfilled everything I've ever wanted to fulfil.

“I'm going to retire as only the second heavyweight in history, after Rocky Marciano, to retire undefeated.”

Fury won British, Commonwealth and European titles before being crowned world champion in November 2015.

According to former boxer and now commentator, Carl Froch, Tyson could have other things to occupy him this year, claiming he believe Doncaster-born Paris Fury is pregnant again.

He said 'I think Paris, his wife, is pregnant' when discussing his pal Tyson on Saturday’s BBC Breakfast, ahead of last night’s fight.

Tyson and Paris already have six children – Venezuela, 12, Prince John James, nine, Prince Tyson II, five, Valencia, four, and Princes Adonis Amaziah, three, and Athena, eight months.

The couple, both from traveller families, got married in 2008 at St Peter in Chains Catholic Church in Doncaster.

Tyson, from Manchester, became an item after her 16th birthday.