Doncaster's Paris Fury speaks out about husband Tyson's booze and drugs battle

Paris Fury says she was ‘relieved’ when the fighter was diagnosed – because it gave a greater understanding of her husband’s irrational behaviour.

He was diagnosed with the mental disorder in 2017, just two years after announcing himself on the world stage with a decisive points victory over former title holder Wladimir Klitschko.

But after testing positive for a performance-enhancing drug and subsequently stripped of his belts, Fury's mental health plummeted as he struggled with depression, alcohol and drug abuse, leading to the boxer gaining 140lb in weight.

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris have opened up on the boxer's mental health battles.

Appearing on Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Britain while promoting her new memoir, Paris, 31, admitted the diagnosis came as something of a relief after years of knowing there was a problem but being powerless to solve it.

She said: 'It was a relief, it cemented it. We weren't wondering if he had something wrong. There were demons there from a young age. It made it so much easier to accept what he was going through.

'He's not bad or selfish because he wants to be - it was actually an illness.'

Bipolar disorder is typically defined by extreme mood swings that range from periods of mania to intense, depressive lows that can last for weeks or even months at a time.

During a three-year absence from the ring Fury's behaviour became increasingly unmanageable, with the boxer regularly disappearing from the family home for days at a time while Paris, a mother of six, was pregnant.

She recalled: 'He was crying constantly or depressed, partying, drinking for days, addiction and all these things were going on. I was pregnant at the time and those times were really hard to me.'

Born into a family of Doncaster based travellers, Paris met her husband at the wedding of a mutual friend when she was 15 and he was still an aspiring young boxer.

Tyson, himself raised in a family of travellers, would go on to be known as self-styled he Gypsy- King, with Paris commonly referred to as The Gypsy Queen - a name she has no objections to.

She said: 'I'll go with it. Gypsy is a race of people so it's not an insult, but it has become a derogatory term now and I have experienced those problems. I was told I couldn't go into places as I was a traveller.

While Fury managed to drag himself back from the depths of despair to reignite his boxing career, he highlighted how he continues to battle with his mental health issues.

He said: “No one is ever, ever, ever safe from mental health (issues). No matter who you are or what you are.

'I had a long, long, long, hard battle and I continue to have a long hard battle on a daily basis.'