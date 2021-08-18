Tyson Fury and Doncaster wife Paris hope to leave hospital with newborn daughter

Tyson Fury and his wife Paris are hoping to leave hospital with baby daughter Athena. (Photo: Getty/Twitter).

Athena, the couple’s sixth child, was welcomed into the world earlier this month but the tot was immediately placed in intensive care.

In a video on Twitter, The Gypsy King said: "Just finished a little run this morning.

"Getting it in. Still here at the hospital.

"Hopefully we'll be leaving today and I can start training camp.”

Baby Athena is Tyson and Paris' third daughter - with Venezuela and Valencia Amber, 11 and three respectively, the newborn's older sisters.

The couple's three boys are Prince John James, eight, Prince Tyson II, four, and one-year-old Prince Adonis Amaziah.

Fury is currently preparing for a Las Vegas trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder, which is slated to take place at the T-Mobile Arena on October 9.

Last week he asked fans to pray for the newborn after it was revealed she was critically ill.

He wrote: "Please can everyone pray for my baby girl who was born this morning. Athena Fury born 8/8/21. Thanks. God is great."

The couple met and married in Doncaster, tying the knot at St Peter in Chains Church in Chequer Road in 2008.

The pair have many family connections to Doncaster and the boxing legend stunned fans when he was spotted shopping in discount store B&M in the town centre.