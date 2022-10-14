Tyler, 9, raises £1,000 with memorial run on first anniversary of uncle's Doncaster rail death

Nine-year-old Tyler Clarke ran non-stop for four miles to pay tribute to his 21-year-old uncle Kieran Rylance who died after he was hit by a train on the East Coast Main Line in Rossington on October 16 last year.

It comes as family and friends prepare to mark the first anniversary of Kieran’s death with a memorial walk from Rossington to the Cumberland pub in Doncaster this Saturday (October 15).

The Bessacarr Reds U10s player took on the run in aid of men’s mental health organisations.

Tyler raised more than £1,000 in memory of his late uncle, a year on from his tragic death.

A family friend said: “He started his sponsorship on Monday evening and has raised £1,055 - and the money is still rising.

"Tyler decided he wanted to do something special for the upcoming first year anniversary of his uncle’s passing.