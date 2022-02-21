Thanks to Co-op members, over £84m has been raised for over 25,000 causes since 2016, simply by choosing Co-op branded products and services.

Members are encouraged to pick a local cause to support each year in their community that are supporting access to food, mental wellbeing support or opportunities for young people, helping to build stronger, more resilient communities across the UK.

Now, 24 local causes have been welcomed in Doncaster, including Stronger Together, Mexborough Rangers JFC and Rawmarsh Runners, who are set to receive a grant to help them deliver local projects in their community.

The Co-op has handed out grants to 24 causes

Highlighting the importance of Co-op’s Local Community Fund, research from the Charity Commission Covid-19 survey shows that two thirds (62 per cent) of charities anticipate a threat to their financial position in the next 12 months. With a third (34 per cent) expecting to generate less revenue from fundraising and donations this year.

Rebecca Birkbeck, Director, Community and Membership at the Co-op said: “We know that this year is going to be another incredibly challenging year for local causes and communities. With the cost of living rising dramatically already this year, charities are likely to bear the brunt of people being more conscious about their spending.

“At the Co-op we work hard to bring people together to ‘co-operate for a fairer world’. Our members focus their support on mental wellbeing, access to food and providing opportunities for young people, because we know all of these make a huge contribution to fairer, more resilient and happier communities. We are delighted to welcome a new round of causes to our Local Community Fund, providing much needed support for people in their local communities and making the world a fairer place.”

In November, it was announced that 27 local causes in Doncaster had received £92,412 from the Local Community Fund taking the total since 2016 to £453,445.

Rebecca continued: “The more members that select a local cause, the more funding they receive. Simply by shopping at Co-op and selecting a cause, you can make a real difference in your local community.”

To learn more about how to support your local community, Co-op Membership and the Co-op app, visit: www.coop.co.uk/membership.