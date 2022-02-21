Doncaster weather: Hour by hour forecast as Storm Franklin hits
Doncaster took a battering from three storms last week, but today the weather looks set to improve, with less rain and lower wind speeds.
Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin hit the UK last week, and Doncaster was affected by high winds, causing damage to some properties.
This week, the weather looks set to improve steadily, and less rain, lower wind speeds, and slightly warmer temperatures are to be expected.
This is the hour by hour weather forecast for Doncaster, for Monday 21 February, as provided by the Met Office.
Weather forecast – Doncaster, 21 February
11am: Overcast, <5 per cent chance of showers, 9C, winds of 42mph
12pm: Overcast, <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 37mph
1pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 34mph
2pm: Sunny Spells <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 11C, winds of 34mph
3pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 31mph
4pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 29mph
5pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 24mph
5.27pm: Sunset
6pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 9C, winds of 20mph
7pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 22mph
8pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds of 22mph
9pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 19mph
10pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 17mph
11pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 5C, winds of 16mph