Storms Dudley, Eunice, and Franklin hit the UK last week, and Doncaster was affected by high winds, causing damage to some properties.

This week, the weather looks set to improve steadily, and less rain, lower wind speeds, and slightly warmer temperatures are to be expected.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster weather: South Yorkshire was battered by rain and high winds last week, but conditions look set to improve from today.

This is the hour by hour weather forecast for Doncaster, for Monday 21 February, as provided by the Met Office.

Weather forecast – Doncaster, 21 February

11am: Overcast, <5 per cent chance of showers, 9C, winds of 42mph

12pm: Overcast, <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 37mph

1pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 34mph

2pm: Sunny Spells <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 11C, winds of 34mph

3pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 31mph

4pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 29mph

5pm: Overcast <5 per cent chance of heavy rain, 10C, winds of 24mph

5.27pm: Sunset

6pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 9C, winds of 20mph

7pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 8C, winds of 22mph

8pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 7C, winds of 22mph

9pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 19mph

10pm: <5 per cent chance of rain, 6C, winds of 17mph