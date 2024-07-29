Tributes paid following death of well-known Doncaster haulage company boss

Tributes have been paid following the the death of a well known Doncaster haulage company boss.

An obituary said Mr Rees of Scawthorpe, formerly of Hatfield, died on July 8 and described him as the “devoted son of Sylvia and the late Brian,” as well as the “beloved husband of Lin, much loved dad of Emma and Dan and step dad of Becca, Jayne, Dan, Mippy and Russ” as well as a cherished grandad of Honey, Buddy, Reeva, Rex, Rudy, Georgia, Lydia, Kye, Freya, Issey, Layla, Millie, Ralph, Hugo and Reuben and recent great grandad of Rowan and loving brother of Gary and sister in law Shirley.It added: “Phil will be dearly missed by all his family and many friends.”The funeral will take place at Memoria Doncaster, Barnby Dun on Monday 5 August at 1pm.