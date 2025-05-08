Tributes paid after death of well-known Doncaster teacher

By Darren Burke
Published 8th May 2025, 10:09 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Tributes have been paid to a well-known and popular Doncaster teacher who taught at a number of schools in the city following his death.

Geoffrey Babirecki, who was 76 years old, died on April 23, his family announced.

During a lengthy career in teaching, he became a familiar face to hundreds of pupils, teaching at a number of the city’s educational establishments.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An obituary, published in the Doncaster Free Press, said: “It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Geoff, who passed away peacefully at home in Warmsworth, surrounded by family and friends.

Tributes have been paid following the death of Doncaster teacher Geoffrey Babirecki.Tributes have been paid following the death of Doncaster teacher Geoffrey Babirecki.
Tributes have been paid following the death of Doncaster teacher Geoffrey Babirecki.

"Now retired, he was formerly a teacher at St. Peter's Primary, McAuley School, Rockingham College and Dearne Valley College.

"In recent years, he volunteered at Doncaster Conversation Club teaching English.”

"His funeral will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 13 May at 12pm. Reception to follow from 1pm, at the White Hart, Wadworth.”

Related topics:DoncasterWarmsworth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice