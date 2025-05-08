Tributes paid after death of well-known Doncaster teacher
Geoffrey Babirecki, who was 76 years old, died on April 23, his family announced.
During a lengthy career in teaching, he became a familiar face to hundreds of pupils, teaching at a number of the city’s educational establishments.
An obituary, published in the Doncaster Free Press, said: “It is with deep sadness we announce the death of Geoff, who passed away peacefully at home in Warmsworth, surrounded by family and friends.
"Now retired, he was formerly a teacher at St. Peter's Primary, McAuley School, Rockingham College and Dearne Valley College.
"In recent years, he volunteered at Doncaster Conversation Club teaching English.”
"His funeral will take place at Rose Hill Crematorium on Tuesday 13 May at 12pm. Reception to follow from 1pm, at the White Hart, Wadworth.”
