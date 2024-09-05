Tribute paid following the death of former entertainment manager who turned The Beatles down

Tribute has this week been paid following the death of a former entertainment manager who famously turned The Beatles down for being too expensive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesman for the Empress Building in Mexborough told the Free Press: “It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the passing of Tony Tarver, a true legend.

"For those who may not know, Tony was the most beloved entertainment manager at the Empress Building during its heyday in the 1950s and 60s. Sadly, Tony has recently left us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tony was famously involved in the time when The Beatles raised their performance fee to £25, leading to the band being turned down to play the Empress. However, we had the privilege of hosting a tribute for him at the Empress, where Tony got to see The Beatles perform on the iconic Empress Ballroom stage before he passed.”

The late Tony Tarver (in blue and white shirt) pictured at the Empress.

Tony’s funeral will take place on September 16 at St Margaret’s Parish Church in Swinton at 10am, followed by a service at the crematorium at 11am.

For those unable to attend the crematorium, the Empress will be open from 10.30am.

The spokesman added: “We invite everyone to visit the Empress Building to pay their final respects to Tony and offer support to his family. We hope to see you there.”