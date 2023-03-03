Tribute concert following death of popular Doncaster pub and club musician

John McKevitt, who was frontman for blues rock band The Nervous Triggermen, was a familiar face on the city’s music scene, known to many as Johnny Mac and much-loved among music fans for his engaging blend of showmanship and musicianship.

Tributes poured in following his death at the age of 69 in December.

Now fellow musicians are to gather in his memory at Doncaster’s Ukrainian Centre on Beckett Road.

The show, hosted by the Roots Music Club on March 10, will feature performances from George Borowksi, Frank Carline, Stuart Palmer, Mick Swinson, Paul Gibbard and Pete Flannery.

All proceeds from the concert will go to men’s support group Andy’s Man Club.

An acclaimed harmonica player and guitarist as well as singer, Mr McKevitt and his band were regulars at former Cleveland Street pub and live rock venue Cask Corner in the 2010s and released a number of CDs during their career.

A post on a page devoted to the much missed pub said: “To say I’m heartbroken doesn’t even cover it.

"He was the best harmonica player in Doncaster and a friend of mine for 30 years. He loved music and especially the blues and his band The Nervous Triggermen played regularly at Cask Corner.

"He always got me a Christmas present, never forgot my birthday and was a loyal friend. I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace.”